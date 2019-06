Kerry people are being asked to take part in GOAL’s Mile-A-Day summer challenge.

Sports commentator Marty Morrissey launched the challenge, and he is encouraging people from all over the county to get moving every day of July to raise funds for GOAL’s work.

GOAL is operational in 13 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, and reached more than five million people in need last year.

Those interested in joining the challenge can sign up at www.goalglobal.org