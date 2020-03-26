Kerry people asked to contact gardaí if they see groups of more than four congregating

People in Kerry are being asked to contact gardaí if they see groups of more than four people congregating.

That’s according to Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe of Tralee Garda Station who was speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that social gatherings should be restricted to no more than four people in an attempt to combat coronavirus.

Sgt O’Keeffe is urging people to call their local garda station or for those in Tralee or Killarney to use the free, confidential See Something Say Something text lines.

People can text TRALEE and the details of the incident or KILLARNEY and the details to 50555.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe is also urging caution as they’re investigating reports in the Killarney and North Cork areas of bogus callers claiming to be from the HSE offering to fumigate houses during the coronavirus outbreak.

He says people should call the gardaí immediately if they’re approached by such people.