Kerry people advised that beaches to only be used for exercise

People are being advised beaches are only to be used for exercise and no stationary activity such as sun bathing.

As part of the Government plan for the phased reopening of the country, public beach car parks will open on Monday.

People are reminded that only those living within five kilometres of beaches can access them and social distancing regulations still apply.

Director of Environmental Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen says staff will be overseeing the operation of the car parks: