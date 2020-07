Tributes are being paid to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton – who has died at the age of 85.

Paul McGrath says he’s “gutted” to have lost a “father figure”, describing Charlton as “a man I genuinely loved.”

During his time as manager, Charlton led the boys in green to the European Championships in 1988 and World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

Leeds and Ireland fan Niall O’Callaghn https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NOCLeeds.mp3