Kerry patients should still be able to travel to the North for procedures post Brexit

Kerry patients should still be able to travel to the North for cataract procedures post Brexit.

That’s according to Minister of State Frank Feighan, who was responding to a topical question in the Dáil from Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae.

He, along with Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath, raised the issue of the Cross Border Directive, which allows people to get healthcare in another EU member state.

There are concerns Irish people won’t be able to travel to the North for procedures under the Cross Border Directive after January 1st due to Brexit.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said many people have travelled from Kerry to Kings Bridge Private Hospital in Belfast on buses he’s organised.

The Independent TD says people had no choice as the waiting lists for public cataract procedures are years long; he said they either travelled to the North or went blind.

The buses are continuing during December for people waiting for cataract procedures, as well as hip and knee replacements, and other operations.

In response, Minister of State with the Department of Health, Frank Feighan said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has tasked Department officials with developing a unilateral Cross Border Directive arrangement.

This would allow Irish residents to continue access services by private health care providers in the UK after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Work is still ongoing but the Minister’s intention is that Irish patients will still be able to benefit from this service in the future.

Minster Feighan noted the EU Cross Border Directive means Irish patients also have access to care in 30 other counties.