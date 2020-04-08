Kerry patient advocate says access to medication needs to be fairer

A patient advocate from Kerry says the coronavirus crisis has highlighted how drugs and vaccines are researched and developed needs to change.

Sheila Fitzgerald from Ardfert is part of Access to Medicines Ireland which campaigns for a system that delivers medicines at a fair price.

She says patients with a range of conditions, including cancers, are struggling to access drugs and new therapies due to the cost involved.

She adds that it is morally wrong that pharmaceutical companies can charge what they like for patented drugs and vaccines.

Sheila, who has multiple sclerosis, says currently profit is being put ahead of patients’ needs: