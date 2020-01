Kerry people planning to travel by train today are being advised that some Irish Rail services are operating at a reduced capacity.

Three services operating between Heuston and Cork will be impacted due to a mechanical issue.

Customers are being advised that the 11.25am Cork to Heuston train, along with the 4pm Heuston to Cork and 7.25pm Cork to Heuston trains are operating at a reduced capacity as a result.