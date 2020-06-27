Kerry parties react to yesterday’s PfG vote

The members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party voted yesterday to back an historic coalition government which will take power today.

The Fianna Fáil leader will likely be elected around lunchtime before appointing a team of Ministers this evening.

Members of the three parties in Kerry have reacted to last night’s votes.

Green Party representative Cleo Murphy says, while she didn’t expect such a majority, she always felt there was a large number of less-vocal members, who were in favour of the coalition.

She doesn’t believe her party will be swallowed up by the larger parties, however, she does admit there are a number of challenges ahead.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane, who voted against the programme for government, says he’s worried about who’ll be appointed the Minister for Energy and what will happen to Shannon LNG.

The Tralee councillor says he’s accepting the outcome of yesterday’s vote.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, who also voted against the programme for government, says he accepts the vote, but will remain focused on improving rural areas.

He adds, despite his opposition, he’s not anti-green.