Kerry parish to celebrate Christmas services virtually

A Kerry parish is celebrating all Christmas church services virtually.

Last year, around 1,000 people attended the children’s Mass on Christmas Eve in Castleisland.

COVID-19 restrictions mean that attendance for Masses will be strictly limited with some parishes deciding to operate a ticket system.

Castleisland Parish Priest, Fr Mossie Brick says they made the decision to live-stream services due to safety grounds, the administrative burden and having to turn away people from church when capacity was reached.

However, Fr Brick says some people will be disappointed: