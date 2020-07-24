Kerry Parents urged to keep vaccine appointments for children

The HSE is concerned about the number of first year students in Kerry that missed appointments for vaccinations.

School vaccination programmes had to be paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts are underway by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to vaccinate 13,000 junior infants and first year students.

These include the MMR and HPV vaccine, depending on the age of the child.

Clinics are running at the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee and parents will be sent appointments by the HSE; the large venue will allow for social distancing, while being able to vaccinate up to 100 children daily.

Dr Angela O’Leary, Principal Medical Officer with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is urging parents to turn up for their scheduled appointment as clinics may have to be cancelled if there is a second wave of COVID-19: