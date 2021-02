Kerry Parents and Friends Association is set to receive €106,900 in funding.

The allocation is part of the Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

The group provides residential, respite and day care services to adults with intellectual disabilities across Killarney, Listowel, Rathmore, Castleisland, Tralee and Cahersiveen.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley is welcoming the funding which she says will help to improve facilities.