Kerry-owned Greyhounds Running Tonight In Cork, Limerick & Dublin

There are plenty of Kerry-owned dogs running tonight at various meetings around the country.

Starting in Limerick where Lissycasey Jayne for Jayne Donlon of Listowel runs from trap 4 in the first race and Callaway Bosco for Killarney’s Denis Murphy runs from Trap 1 in the fourth race.

In Curraheen Park, Martin Moriarty from Tralee has Boher Daisey in Trap 6 in the 3rd race.





In Shelbourne Park, Patrick O’Sullivan has Burnt Oak Beth in Trap 5 and Burnt Oak Blond in Trap 4 in the 3rd and 10th races respectively.

Saeed Tashadelek for Tom Lynch runs from trap 3 in the 9th race and Ahavoher Blake for the Lynch’s and Walshs Syndicate in Moyvane goes from trap 5 in the 11th race.