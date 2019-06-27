Kerry-owned Greyhounds To Run At Shelbourne Park & Limerick Tonight

GREYHOUND RACING

A number of Kerry-owned dogs will be in action tonight at Shelbourne Park.

In the first race, Saleen Stella goes from Trap 5 for Christina O’Connor from Tarbert

In the fourth race, That’s the Thing goes from Trap 2 for Des Grace from Tralee

In the sixth race, David Keane from Ballymacelligott runs Rathanny Paradise from Trap 5

and in the 9th race, Boxer Rocky goes from Trap 2 for Tom Hegarty from Lisselton.

In Limerick…

Denis Murphy from Killarney has Callaway Colgan going from Trap 4 in the second race and David Joe Gunn from Lisselton has Bluebird Trump running from Trap 6 in the fifth race.