Kerry organisations urged to apply for COVID-19 Stability Fund

Community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises in Kerry are being urged to apply for the COVID-19 Stability Fund.
Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says relevant groups should apply for the €35 million Stability Fund.
Organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading or fundraising income drop significantly during the crisis will be prioritised.
It will provide immediate, short-term cash flow to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.
The Fund will focus on organisations providing supports and services in the following sectors:
Health and Social Care (including addiction, disability and mental health)
Child and Family Services (including counselling/therapies)
Domestic/Sexual/Gender based violence
Housing/Homelessness
Community Services (eg meals on wheels/befriending services/old age supports/vulnerable people’s support groups)
Community Education Sector
Further information is available by contacting Pobal at [email protected], via www.gov.ie/drcd and www.pobal.ie.