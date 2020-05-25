Kerry organisations urged to apply for COVID-19 Stability Fund

Community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises in Kerry are being urged to apply for the COVID-19 Stability Fund.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says relevant groups should apply for the €35 million Stability Fund.

Organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading or fundraising income drop significantly during the crisis will be prioritised.

It will provide immediate, short-term cash flow to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

The Fund will focus on organisations providing supports and services in the following sectors:

Health and Social Care (including addiction, disability and mental health)

Child and Family Services (including counselling/therapies)

Domestic/Sexual/Gender based violence

Housing/Homelessness

Community Services (eg meals on wheels/befriending services/old age supports/vulnerable people’s support groups)

Community Education Sector

Further information is available by contacting Pobal at [email protected], via www.gov.ie/drcd and www.pobal.ie.