Kerry organisations to receive €370,000 in funding

Charities, voluntary and community organisations in Kerry are to receive close to €370,000 in funding to help vulnerable citizens during COVID-19.

The funds have been allocated by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the COVID-19 Stability Fund.

The Department of Rural and Community Development says the COVID-19 Stability Fund is intended to be a once-off cash injection for organisations and groups delivering critical front-line services to the most at need.

The fund will help groups that are in danger of imminent closure due to lost fund-raising or traded income as a direct result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Nine organisations in Kerry will receive €368,947 to help the vulnerable during COVID-19.

The Saoirse Foundation which provides support for critically and seriously ill children will receive the largest amount of €188,359.

The other eight organisations will receive amounts between €5,000 and €50,000.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has welcomed the grant.

A full list of all the organisations who have received funding under the scheme can be found on our website.