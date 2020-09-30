Kerry one of only two counties to decrease LPT rate

Kerry is one of only two counties which have lowered the local property tax for 2021 when compared to this year.

Local authorities can add an additional 0% to 15% on the LPT base rate.

Earlier this week, Kerry councillors voted in favour of increasing the LPT by 7.5% on the base rate – however, this is a decrease from last year’s 10%.

Wicklow County Council also decreased the tax rate; it’s going from 10% above the base rate to 0% in 2021, according to the Irish Independent.

From January, 12 counties will impose the maximum 15% additional to the LPT base rate.