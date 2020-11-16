Kerry has one of lowest levels of knife seizures in Ireland

Kerry has one of the lowest levels of knife crime in the country, according to data from the gardaí.

The statistics, obtained by The Irish Times, show knife seizures nationally increased by a third between 2017 and 2019, up to 2,145.

In the Kerry Garda Division there were 25 knives seized in 2017, just six of the remaining 27 garda divisions had fewer incidents.

In 2018, the number of knife seizures in the county increased to 39; 10 division had lower numbers.

Last year, there were a slight drop in Kerry to 37; just four other garda divisions had fewer knife seizures.