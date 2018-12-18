Kerry has one of the highest rates of housing obsolescence in the country.

Houses become obsolete when they are lost to the stock of housing through demolition and not replaced.

An annual figure is calculated by subtracting the current housing stock from the number of new homes constructed.





Between 2011-2016, the Irish Independent estimates that just over 4,000 homes each year were demolished nationwide.

It estimates that over 0.35% of homes in Kerry are lost each year to demolition or severe dereliction; this equates to approximately 1 in every 300 properties.

In comparison, 1 in every 1700 in Co Kilkenny becomes obsolete each year.