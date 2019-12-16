Kerry Oireachtas members print over 26,000 calendars and Christmas cards

Kerry TDs and Senators printed 26,350 personal calendars and Christmas cards using the Oireachtas printing facilities.

The details for the past twelve months have been released under a Freedom of Information request.

33 Oireachtas members used the printing facilities for Christmas cards and 26 members printed calendars.

Five Kerry Oireachtas members availed of the service, which is paid for by the taxpayer.

Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae printed 15,500 calendars and 500 Christmas cards at a cost of €795.

Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae printed 3,200 calendars and 1,000 Christmas cards for €186.

Fine Gael Senator, Paul Coghlan printed 3,000 Christmas cards costing €127.

Fianna Fail Senator, Mark Daly ordered 2,150 calendars at €158 and Fine Gael Junior Minister, Brendan Griffin printed 1,000 Christmas cards costing €50.

The remainder of Kerry’s Oireachtas members, John Brassil, Martin Ferris and Ned O’Sullivan didn’t avail of the printing service for Christmas cards or calendars.