Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Shannon, Co. Clare tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving for funeral mass in Mary Immaculate Church Shannon on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery Shannon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.
Latest News
Kerry O’ Donnell née Kissane, Carrig Hill Shannon Co. Clare
Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home Shannon, Co. Clare tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving for funeral mass in Mary...
East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous
An East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous.The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness group is seeking the review,...
Majority of domestic wastewater treatment systems examined in Kerry fail EPA inspection
More than half of all domestic wastewater treatment systems inspected in Kerry are not up to EPA standards.The Environmental Protection Agency has released a...
25 patients on trolleys in UHK
25 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says 398 people are waiting for beds...
Kerry judge says “level of common sense should break out” in civil case over...
A Kerry judge says a “level of common sense should break out” in relation to a civil case over access to land.Martin and Edward...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Discover Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final Opponent Tonight
Kerry will tonight discover their Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Tipperary and Limerick clash in the ¼ Final at 7, with the winner...
Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final Confirmed For Saturday
Kerry’s All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final has been confirmed for Saturday.The Kingdom will be away to Scotland, at the Clydebank Community Sport Hub, Glasgow.Throw-in...
Community Games Munster Finals In Kerry This Weekend
The Community Games Munster Finals will take place this coming weekend.They’ll be hosted by Kerry, at IT Tralee.Nelius Collins reports