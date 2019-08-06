Kerry nursing home placed in examinership says there’s no impact on jobs and residents’ care

The owners and directors of a Kerry nursing home, which has been placed in examinership, say there’ll be no impact on residents’ care.

On Friday, the High Court appointed an interim examiner to Melbourne Health Care Ltd., which trades under the name of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility in Kilcummin.

The court heard that the company owed more than 6 million euro to a hedge fund.

The court agreed to appoint Mr Stafford as interim examiner as an independent expert’s report stated that the company had a reasonable prospect of survival if certain steps are taken.

Examinership means that the company has the protection of the court for a period of time to assist in its survival.

The owners and directors of Our Lady of Lourdes say there’ll be no impact to residents’ day-to-day care, that all jobs are secure and there’ll be no change in staff’s terms of employment.

Our Lady of Lourdes management and owners say Jim Stafford was chosen as examiner because of his expertise and say they’re confident he’ll secure the nursing home’s future.

They say the independent expert report provides evidence of the care facility’s financial viability.

The High Court heard that Melbourne Ltd sought court protection over fears that financial fund Beltany Property Finance DAC, an affiliate of Goldman Sachs, which is owed over €6 million, might appoint a receiver over the nursing home.