Kerry nursing home inspected for the fifth time in just over a year

A Kerry nursing home has been inspected for the fifth time in just over a year.

HIQA has released the findings of an unannounced inspection of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home at Skehenerin, Listowel, which took place on the 8th May of this year.

This was the fifth inspection at the home since April 2018.

The Health Information and Quality Authority says this inspection took place in light of concerns for the safety and quality of life of residents and the registered provider’s failure in putting suitable systems in place to protect residents.

It says Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home has an established record of repeated non-compliance, coupled with inadequate provider responses.

Of the 22 areas inspected in the 44-resident home, nine were deemed non-compliant.

HIQA says the provider had failed to address the deficits in governance and management, particularly in relation to recruiting and appointing a person in charge.

In one instance, there was no CV present for one member of staff.

Inspectors remained concerned the supervision of staff and follow-up of reported allegations of abusive interactions was neither comprehensive nor robust.

In response, Lystoll Lodge says it’s actively recruiting the position of person in charge, its disciplinary policy will be passed onto staff, and the complaints process has been updated.