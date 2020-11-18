Kerry nursing home with COVID outbreak found to have lack of social distancing during inspection

A North Kerry nursing home that’s had an outbreak of COVID-19 didn’t have systems in place earlier this year to facilitate social distancing while residents were dining.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel on June 18th, and has now published its findings.

Residents and staff at Oaklands tested positive for coronavirus at the start of this month.

During this unannounced inspection of Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel last June, HIQA inspectors noted some dining tables accommodated seven residents.

It said there were no systems in place to facilitate social distancing while eating, which is contrary to recommendations on reducing the risk of the transmission of infection.

HIQA stated the frequency of cleaning had been increased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improvements, however, were required in relation to infection control practices of staff, in particular the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene, and the monitoring for signs of infection.

The centre was deemed not compliant in six of out 18 areas examined – persons in charge, records, governance and management, statement of purpose, infection control, and individual assessment and care plan.

In its report, HIQA states that management at Oaklands Nursing Home assured it that since the appointment of a new Operations Manager on July 2nd, steps had been taken to ensure social distancing in the dining room.

When the inspection was undertaken in June, no resident of the nursing home had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

Earlier this month, however, 31 residents and 16 staff at Oaklands contracted COVID-19.