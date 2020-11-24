Kerry nursing home cited as part of argument that for-profit entities shouldn’t provide healthcare

A senator has cited the case of a Kerry nursing home as part of his argument that for-profit entities shouldn’t provide healthcare.

Sinn Féin senator Paul Gavin spoke about a number of nursing homes, including Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel, where an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this month resulted in the HSE taking over the centre from the private operator.

He says the outbreak and subsequent deregistration of Oaklands, along with COVID cases and deaths nationwide in these settings, should prompt a conversation on the method of providing healthcare for older people.

He claims the model is based on exploitation.