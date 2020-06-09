Kerry now 21 days without confirmed case of COVID-19

A further nine people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Latest Department of Health figures show nine new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have been 25,215 confirmed cases since the outbreak first began in late February.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the third day in a row, meaning the death toll stands at 537.

The number of confirmed cases in Kerry remains unchanged at 308.

This is the 21st day in a row where there’s been no increase in the county.