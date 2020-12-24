Kerry Novas praises service users’ response to pandemic

One of the most vulnerable groups in this county have been praised for their response to the pandemic.

Novas, the voluntary agency which provides services for the homeless or those who are at risk of homelessness, has been paying tribute to its service users.

There’s been no outbreak of COVID-19 in the agency’s accommodation services in Kerry in 2020.

Una Burns is head of policy and communications with Novas.

She says despite the challenges of living in congregated settings, residents embraced advice from NPHET and Novas’s own infection control guidelines.

Una Burns says Novas’s outreach clients, while not living in congregated settings, adapted well to services moving online and on the phone.

She also praised the response of staff working with service users.

Dr Burns says there was a collegial spirit among groups which help those who are homeless or who are at risk of homelessness in Kerry.