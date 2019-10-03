Kerry not expected to be as affected by Storm Lorenzo

Kerry is now not expected to be as affected by Storm Lorenzo as previously thought.

Kerry is included in an orange wind warning, which is due to come into effect from 6 o’clock this evening, and is expected to bring winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour.

Status yellow wind and rain warnings for the whole the country came into effect at 9 o’clock this morning.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Joan Blackburn says while there will be rain in Kerry, it won’t very heavy, and high winds will affect mainly coastal and exposed areas.