Kerry Nominee For Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award

Kerry’s Colin O’Donoghue is among the nominees for the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award.

The Killarney man makes the shortlist for his Junior wins on the Rally of the Lakes and the Skibbereen Fastnet, as well as runner up position in the West Cork Rally.

Next Tuesday the eight nominees will make their cases to be declared the winner of the prestigious Billy Coleman Award.





The others on the interview list are

James Wilson (Armagh)

Derek Mackarel (Monaghan)

Jason Black (Armagh)

Jordan Hone (Derry)

Michael Hamilton (Clare)

Darragh McNern (Donegal)

Marty Gallagher (Donegal)

The winner receives €50,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally & internationally in 2019 along with the support of Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Sean McHugh.

The two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of Motorsport Ireland permitted events in 2019, along with co-ordinator support.