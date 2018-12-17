UHK needs a dedicated Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit

By
radiokerrynews
-
Andrea Donovan and Joyce Russell (l-r). Andrea is a counsellor and psychotherapist. Joyce has founded the Parent Action Care Group to give support to families whose children are affected by mental health difficulties, including eating disorders.

There are calls for a dedicated Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

The call’s been made by Parent Action Care Group, a new local support group for families who have a young person who’s struggling to cope with mental health issues.

Joyce Russell from Ardfert has set up the group; she has a 19-year-old daughter with anorexia, who’s being treated in London due to a lack of facilities here.


Ms Russell says we need an adolescent unit in Kerry.

She says the existing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are under-resourced.

Joyce Russell is calling for more support for families of young people with mental difficulties and a system where private psychotherapists could take on some of the work to ease pressure on the HSE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR