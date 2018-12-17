UHK needs a dedicated Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit

There are calls for a dedicated Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

The call’s been made by Parent Action Care Group, a new local support group for families who have a young person who’s struggling to cope with mental health issues.

Joyce Russell from Ardfert has set up the group; she has a 19-year-old daughter with anorexia, who’s being treated in London due to a lack of facilities here.





Ms Russell says we need an adolescent unit in Kerry.

She says the existing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are under-resourced.

Joyce Russell is calling for more support for families of young people with mental difficulties and a system where private psychotherapists could take on some of the work to ease pressure on the HSE.