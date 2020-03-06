Kerry native appointed new Director of the Arts Council

A Kerry woman has been appointed as the new Director of the Arts Council.

Originally from Ballylongford, Maureen Kennelly is currently Director of Poetry Ireland.

Her appointment to head up the national agency for developing the arts follows a competitive recruitment process to fill the position previously held by Orlaith McBride.

During her 20-year career in the arts, Maureen Kennelly has worked with leading organisations including the Kilkenny Arts Festival, Druid Theatre Company, and the Cúirt International Festival of Literature.

Commenting on her new role, Maureen Kennelly says it’s an immense honour and she’s very excited about it; she’ll start in early May.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, has welcomed the appointment.