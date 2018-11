Kerry National Winner, Snow Falcon is well-fancied ahead of next month’s Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury.

At 10/1, the Noel Meade-trained horse is joint-second favourite behind Nicky Henderson’s Terrefort.

Snow Falcon has been allotted 11st 5lb and will be among 12 Irish-trained contenders in total for the stamina-sapping contest on December 1st.





Heading the weights is last year’s winner Total Recall, one of eight entries for Ireland’s champion jump trainer Willie Mullins.