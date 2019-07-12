Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Super 8s Opener; Mayo Set To Be Without Durcan

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry will tonight reveal their team for Phase 1 of the All-Ireland Football Super 8s.

The Kingdom open their Group 1 campaign against Mayo.

The sides clash in Killarney at 4 on Sunday.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.

Mayo are expected to be without defender Patrick Durcan.

Durcan picked up a leg injury in last weekend’s win over Galway.

The Connacht Telegraph also report that Matthew Ruane and captain Diarmuid O’Connor have also been ruled out of the game in Killarney.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR