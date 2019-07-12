Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Super 8s Opener; Mayo Set To Be Without Durcan

Kerry will tonight reveal their team for Phase 1 of the All-Ireland Football Super 8s.

The Kingdom open their Group 1 campaign against Mayo.

The sides clash in Killarney at 4 on Sunday.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selection.

Mayo are expected to be without defender Patrick Durcan.

Durcan picked up a leg injury in last weekend’s win over Galway.

The Connacht Telegraph also report that Matthew Ruane and captain Diarmuid O’Connor have also been ruled out of the game in Killarney.