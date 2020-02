Kerry will name their team tonight for Round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom travel to Trim tomorrow to take on Meath in Div 2A after already accounting for Mayo and Offaly.



Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintanTEAM.mp3

The Kerry team will be revealed on Radio Kerry after the 8 o’clock news.