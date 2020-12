Kerry To Name Team Tomorrow Lunchtime

The Kerry team to take on Cork in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final will be announced tomorrow lunchtime.

The Kingdom meet the Rebels in Tralee at 7 o’clock in a game which will be live on Radio Kerry.

Cork have revealed their starting line-up;

1 – Callum Dungan – Carrigaline

2 – Fergal Walsh – Argideen Rangers

3 – Liam McCarthy – Castlehaven

4 – Daragh Murray – Glanmire

5 – Richard O’Sullivan – Newcestown

6 – Tommy Walsh – Kanturk

7 – Sean Brady – Ballygarvan

8 – Eoghan Nash – Douglas – Captain

9 – Shane Kingston – Ballinora

10 – Fintan Finner – Castletownbere

11 – Colin Walsh. – Kanturk

12 – Liam O’Connell – Ballincollig

13 – Hugh O’Connor – Newmarket

14 – Conor Hanlon – Buttevant

15 – Sean Walsh – Argideen Rangers