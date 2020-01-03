Kerry Name Team For John Kerins Opener

Kerry have named their line-up for their John Kerins opener.
The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the U20 football competition, in Tralee at 2 o’clock.
The Kerry team:
1. Marc Kelliher Glenflesk
2. Seán Óg Moran Daingean Uí Chuis
3. Alan Dineen Rathmore
4. James McCarthy Kenmare
5. Adam Curran Austin Stacks
6. Sean O Connell Cordal
7. Sean O Brien Beaufort
8. Griffin Wharton Kenmare
9. Darragh Rahilly Rathmore
10. Danny Hickey Castleisland Desmonds
11. Jack O Connor Beaufort
12. Michael O Gara Austin Stacks
13. Dylan Geaney Daingean Uí Chuis
14. Paul Walsh Brosna
15. Conor Hayes Kerins O Rahillys
Subs:
16. Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott
17. David Mangan Laune Rangers
18. Brendán O Neill Ballydonoghue
19. Killian Falvey Annascaul
20. Sean Keane Listowel Emmetts
21. Owen Fitzgerald Gneevguilla