Kerry Name Team For John Kerins Opener

Kerry have named their line-up for their John Kerins opener.

The Kingdom host Cork tomorrow in the U20 football competition, in Tralee at 2 o’clock.

The Kerry team:

1. Marc Kelliher Glenflesk

2. Seán Óg Moran Daingean Uí Chuis

3. Alan Dineen Rathmore

4. James McCarthy Kenmare

5. Adam Curran Austin Stacks

6. Sean O Connell Cordal

7. Sean O Brien Beaufort

8. Griffin Wharton Kenmare

9. Darragh Rahilly Rathmore

10. Danny Hickey Castleisland Desmonds

11. Jack O Connor Beaufort

12. Michael O Gara Austin Stacks

13. Dylan Geaney Daingean Uí Chuis

14. Paul Walsh Brosna

15. Conor Hayes Kerins O Rahillys

Subs:

16. Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

17. David Mangan Laune Rangers

18. Brendán O Neill Ballydonoghue

19. Killian Falvey Annascaul

20. Sean Keane Listowel Emmetts

21. Owen Fitzgerald Gneevguilla

