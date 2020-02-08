Kerry Name Team To Host Armagh In Ladies NFL

Kerry have named their team to host Armagh tomorrow in Div 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
1. Elaine O’Sullivan – Southern Gaels
2. Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
3. Aislinn Desmond – Rathmore
4. Ava Doherty – Glenflesk
5. Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg
6. Laoise Coughlan – Rathmore
7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels – Captain
10. Emma Dineen – Glenflesk
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Corca Dhuibhne
12. Eilish O’Leary – Kilcummin
13. Hannah O’Donoghue – Beaufort
14. Fiadhna Tangney – Beaufort
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory
17. Miriam O’Keeffe – Finuge/St Senans
18. Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
19. Anna Clifford – Fossa
20. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
21. Andrea Murphy – Foxrock/Cabinteely
22. Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
23. Sarah Leahy – Killarney Legion
24. Megan O’Connell – Southern Gaels
25. Danielle O’Leary – Rathmore
26. Ella Teahan – MKL Gaels
27. Caoimhe Evans – MKL Gaels
28. Caoimhe Teahan – Southern Gaels
29. Megan O’Connor – Na Gaeil
30. Ciara Moynihan – Spa