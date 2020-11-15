Kerry Name Side To Face Laois In All Ireland Quarter Final Today

The Kerry Camogie Team to face Laois this afternoon had been named.
The game has a 1:30 throw in The Ragg, Tipperary.
Kerry Manager is Ian Brick
They line out as follows:
1. Aoife Fitzgerald (Captain)
2. Rachel McCarthy
3. Sara Murphy
4. Michelle Costello
5. Niamh Leen
6. Patrice Diggin
7. Aoife Behan
8. Laura Collins
9. Kate Lynch
10. Norette Casey
11. Jackie Horgan
12. Ann Marie Leen
13 Jessica Fitzell
14. Liz Houlihan
15. Caoimhe Spillane
16. Emma Lawlor
17. Saidhbhe Horgan
18. Edel Slattery
19. Brid Horan
20. Alannah Whelan
21. Sarah Lawlor
22. Lia O’Connell
23. Sarah McCarthy
24. Aine O’Connor
25. Aine Kelliher
26. Erika Diggins