Kerry Through To Munster U20 Football Final

Kerry have booked their place in next week’s Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final after a 14 points to 7 win over Limerick in Rathkeale last night.

The Kingdom’s scores came from Paul Walsh with four points – two from frees, Killian Falvey with three points, Paul O’Shea scored two and a point each from Luka Brosnan, Michael O’Gara, Patrick Darcy, Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich and Sean Quilter.

John Sugrue’s side will face All-Ireland Champions Cork in the decider after the Rebels were 1-12 to 2-7 victors over Clare in Miltown-Malbay.

The Kerry Manager spoke to Radio Kerry’s Tim Moynihan

The Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final between Kerry and Cork will be played at Tralee’s Austin Stack Park on Wednesday March 4th at 7pm.