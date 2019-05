The joint launch of the Kerry and Munster Poc Fada competitions will take place this evening at the Kerry G.A.A. Centre of Excellence in Currans at 7.

Comórtas Poc Fada Ciarraí at Senior and Under 16 levels will take place at Kerryhead, Ballyheigue on Bank Holiday Monday, June 3rd.

This year, for the first time, Kerry G.A.A. has the honour of hosting the Munster Poc Fada competition. This will be held over a course at the Ballyheigue venue on Saturday, June 15th.