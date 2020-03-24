Kerry Mountain Rescue urge uninjured people who become lost to consider extricating themselves

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is urging people who are uninjured and become lost to consider extricating themselves.

The team says given the current COVID-19 crisis, they had to make a number of difficult choices.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says COVID-19 is a very serious threat and it’s time everyone faced up to their responsibilities in order to limit the spread of the virus.

The team says their first priority is the safety of its members, who are volunteers, and their families.

They are advising anyone who is uninjured and lost on Kerry mountains to consider waiting until morning or for better visibility to extricate themselves.

Anyone who is seriously injured will be attended to with the minimum member of team members; as a result the evacuation will be less straightforward and the time to transport you to medical attention will be much longer, according to the team.

Helicopter support will only be requested if a time critical injury is sustained.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is asking walkers to forego their enjoyment of the hills for now and to stick to lowland paths and walkways, while strictly observing social distancing.

The public is being assured that the team will be available to assist people if they contact 999.