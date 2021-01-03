Kerry Mountain Rescue urge people to plan excursions and prepare for all possibilities

Kerry Mountain Rescue is urging people to plan all excursions and be prepared for all possibilities.

A 5km restriction is now in place on travel from our homes.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Colm Burke is encouraging anyone still undertaking a climb to plan it properly in advance.

He says weather conditions can change quickly in winter, and is appealing to people to have all the necessary equipment, including appropriate footwear and clothing with them.

Colm Burke says it’s also vital to ensure all mobile phones are fully charged before setting out:

The team may be contacted by phoning 999 or 112 and asking for mountain rescue.