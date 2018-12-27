Kerry Mountain Rescue urge people to pay heed to weather warnings before undertaking climbs

Kerry Mountain Rescue are urging people to pay heed to any weather warnings before undertaking climbs this Christmas.

Their message is to prepare and plan properly before undertaking any outdoor activities.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Colm Burke says weather conditions can change quickly and is urging people to ensure they have the equipment and skills to navigate in poor conditions.





Colm Burke says people need to be prepared for weather to turn during excursions.



The Kerry Mountain Rescue team are urging people who find themselves in emergency situations to call 999 or 112 and ask for mountain rescue.

They are also reminding people to stay where they are when they make the emergency call.