Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call outs over the past 12 months, in what was a busy year for the team.

They undertook search and rescue and recovery operations and offered medical assistance to 67 people this year.

PRO for Kerry Mountain Rescue Colm Burke says 2018 was a very busy year for the team and says there were an unusually high number of fatalities.





Seven people died on Kerry mountains this year.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team provided over 2,400 rescue hours and over 2,000 team training hours.

The 35 volunteers with the service received 12 call-outs alone in June, and Colm Burke says the fine summer weather resulted in larger numbers out on local mountains during 2018.