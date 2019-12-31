Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 38 call-outs over the past 12 months

Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 38 call outs this year.

That’s down 6 compared to 2018, when the team responded to 44 call outs.

Over the course of this year the team undertook search, rescue and recovery operations and offered medical assistance on the county’s mountains.

Assistant PRO for Kerry Mountain Rescue Alan Wallace says 2019 was busy year for the team, which consists of 35 members.

The team offered assistance to 49 people throughout the year.

35% of calls they responded to related to falls; they also provided assistance to people who were lost, became unwell or suffered minor injuries including twisted ankles.

Just two people died on Kerry’s mountains this year; that’s down from seven in 2018 which was described as an unusually high number of such fatalities for the county.

During 2019, the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team provided more than 2,000 rescue hours and over 2,300 team training hours.