Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 27 call-outs over the past 12 months

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team responded to 27 call outs this year.

That’s down 11 compared to 2019, when the team responded to 38 call outs.

The team say the decrease this year is a direct result of the lockdowns and public health restrictions which were in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Colm Burke says 2020 has been an unusual one given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Burke says they noticed a peak in the number of people out on mountains and hills during the summer when restrictions eased.

Over the course of this year the team undertook search, rescue and recovery operations and offered medical assistance on the county’s mountains.

In the region of 40 people were offered assistance by the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

The majority of call outs this year related to falls or searches for those who’d become lost, with the most of the incidents taking place in the Macgillycuddy Reeks while a number also related to the Beara and Dingle peninsulas.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Colm Burke says they retrained during the year and learned new policies to deal with the pandemic.

During 2020, there were no fatalities on Kerry mountains; last year two people lost their lives, while in 2018 there were seven fatalities, in what was described as an unusually high number for the county.