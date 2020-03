Hillwalkers are being asked to stick to safe, established trails in Kerry in an effort not to add to the health service’s heavy burden.

Kerry Mountain Rescue made the appeal in a bid to protect members and to ensure we are not contributing to an already over-burdened health service during the current public health crisis.

Kerry Mountain Rescue assistant PRO Alan Wallace is urging people, who are planning on venturing into the hills, to be safe and to engage in appropriate social distancing: