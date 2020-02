Kerry Mountain Rescue is helping to remove a car which is stuck on the Gap of Dunloe.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the route, beyond Kate Kearney’s cottage, as a car got stuck in snow and ice this morning.

Neither gardaí nor a tow truck are able to reach the car, however, members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team are assisting the occupants.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Gap of Dunloe.

The occupants of the car are uninjured.