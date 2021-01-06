Kerry Mountain Rescue appeal to people not to climb mountains in current weather conditions

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team is appealing to people not to climb mountains in the current weather conditions.

This appeal comes after the team spent five hours carrying out rescue operations in Carraunhtoohill yesterday.

Nine people, from four separate groups, became stuck at the Devil’s Ladder due to icy conditions.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team was alerted to the first incident at 1pm and it took until 6pm until all parties were safely lowered to ground.

Assistant PRO of Kerry Mountain Rescue, Alan Wallace says the operation was conducted in cold and dark conditions.

It was minus 7 degrees at the summit of Carrauntoohil yesterday, and Mr Wallace adds current conditions are only for very experienced winter mountaineers.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says people must adhere to public health restrictions, including the 5km travel limit.

Alan Wallace says the pandemic is resulting in their resources being limited:

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team is appealing to people who become injured, lost or benighted to consider waiting until morning for better visibility to extricate themselves, where possible.