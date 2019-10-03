Kerry motorists warned to be cautious on roads during and after Storm Lorenzo

Motorists in Kerry are being advised to drive with extreme caution during and after Storm Lorenzo.

Earlier, Met Eireann extended a status Orange wind warning for Kerry from 6 o’clock this evening until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Significant south-westerly winds with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour with a likelihood of flooding and damage in coastal areas are being forecast.

Gardai are advising motorists to stay off the road during the period covered by the weather warning and to be aware of possible debris on routes after the storm has passed.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says the public can contact them on a dedicated phoneline during the storm: