Kerry motorists urged to travel with extreme care as orange warning expected to bring damaging gusts

Kerry County Council and the Road Safety Authority are urging motorists to travel with extreme care as damaging gusts are expected around the county tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Kerry and Cork from 8 o’clock tonight until midnight.

Meanwhile, a yellow wind warning is in effect across the entire country until 7am tomorrow morning.

Alan O’Reilly, of the Carlow weather station, describing what we can expect tonight:

Met Éireann is warning of damaging gusts of up to 120 kilometres during the orange wind warning.

Kerry County Council is asking people to travel with extreme care on all routes and to secure any items that may be vulnerable to high winds.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has also appealed for motorists to take extra care when on the county’s roads.

The RSA says vehicle control may be impacted by strong winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways.

It’s also urging motorists to be aware of objects blowing onto the road as well as falling or fallen trees.

The RSA is urging pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to ensure they can be clearly seen while out on the county’s roads for the duration of the warning.